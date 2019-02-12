Young artist creates ‘Great Girls of the World’ coloring books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beatrice Teigen is only 12 years old, but she's been making art for years -- since she was three! Her mom is an art teacher and they love to make things together and separately.

About three years ago Beatrice got serious about being a professional artist when she started family and pet portraits for friends.

In 2017 she entered Craft Lake City Kid Row, and it was there she came up with the idea of 'Great Girls of the World' coloring books. These coloring books are filled with women and girls from around the world and throughout history who inspire Beatrice. Some of the girls that she's included are Leslie Knope, Michelle Obama, Malala, Jane Goodall and Shireen Ghorbani. Beatrice is now working on volume three.

You can see Beatrice's 'Great Girls of the World' project downtown Salt Lake City on Main Street as part of the Blocks Kiosk project.

Beatrice's books are available at Commerce and Craft in Sugar House, Kid Row at Craft Lake City this summer or on her Etsy page: etsy.com/shop/GreatGirlsOfTheWorld.