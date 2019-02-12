Women make up half the work force, but less than 25% of the jobs in STEM fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In elementary school, middle and high schools, girls and boys take math and science courses in roughly equal numbers and about as many girls as boys leave high school prepared to pursue science and engineering majors in college. Yet, fewer women than men pursue these majors.

By graduation, men significantly outnumber women in nearly every science and engineering field with further declines in the graduate level and into the professional workforce.

Even though women occupy nearly half of all U.S. jobs, they hold less than 25 percent of jobs in STEM fields.

Go Red for Women wants to help engage Utah girls in the STEM fields. At this year's Go Red for Women Luncheon, there will be presenters in STEM, including Jeannie Yerkovich, Supervisor of Gas Transmission Operations at Dominion Energy and Questar Pipeline Services. Right before the meal is served Jeannie and a few other women who work in STEM fields will present information about what they do and a future in STEM to a group of female Utah high school students.

The Go Red For Women Luncheon is Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, 75 South West Temple in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit: utahgoredluncheon.heart.org.