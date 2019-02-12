The Chainsmokers are coming to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The popular musical group The Chainsmokers is coming to Utah.
The group announced its “World War Joy” tour, which will also feature 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella.
The Chainsmokers is scheduled to perform on Nov. 21 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Information on tickets can be seen below:
“Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Additionally, The Chainsmokers will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with Alex and Drew immediately following soundcheck, specially designed merchandise and more. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.”