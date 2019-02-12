Storm headed to Utah, bringing rain and snow mixture to central, northern part of state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter storm expected to hit during the day Wednesday may impact travel in Utah during the afternoon hours and is expected to stick around for three days.

Wednesday through Friday will see the stormy conditions, bringing a possibility of a large amount of snow to the Wasatch Mountains and to eastern Utah counties.

WEATHER ALERT: Another storm moves in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Cache, Weber, Davis, Tooele & Box Elder counties. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the mountains. #utwx pic.twitter.com/b9KWAogsDH — Kristen Van Dyke (@kvandykewx) February 12, 2019

During the late morning Wednesday, showers are expected to develop in Northern Utah and across the Wasatch Front. As the day progresses, snow becomes a possibility.

In Logan, temperatures will be below freezing, bringing the possibility of snow Wednesday afternoon.

In Central Utah, there will be a chance of snow throughout Wednesday afternoon, with a chance of moisture in Cedar City.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that the larger snow will come to Utah Friday into Saturday:

A series of storms is coming to UT. First impacts will be felt across nrn UT with snow levels rising from the valley floor near the ID border Wed AM to near 8K ft by Thu night. A colder storm, will arrive Friday into Saturday. #utwx pic.twitter.com/S3lnCW9T27 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 12, 2019

