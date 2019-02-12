Sting will perform with the Utah Symphony to benefit Zion National Park

Posted 2:47 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03PM, February 12, 2019

(Seth Wenig | Associated Press) Sting posed in 2014 in front of Neil Simon Theatre in New York, where his musical "The Last Ship" was being performed. He will perform in Utah on Aug. 31 in a concert with the Utah Symphony to benefit Zion National Park.

Sting will perform with the Utah Symphony on Aug. 31 in a concert that will benefit Zion National Park, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Proceeds from the concert in the Usana Amphitheatre will go to the nonprofit Zion Forever Project, according to a Tuesday news release from the symphony, Cherrytree Management and Live Nation.

Zion Forever Project, the park’s private partner, generally pays for programs and projects that would not ordinarily be covered by National Park Service budgets. The Springdale-based group recently paid to help keep visitor services available in the park during the federal government shutdown.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Smith’s Tix locations, www.smithstix.com or by phone at 800-888-TIXX. Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access tickets in select markets by visiting www.sting.com.

