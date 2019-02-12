Sting will perform with the Utah Symphony to benefit Zion National Park

Proceeds from the concert in the Usana Amphitheatre will go to the nonprofit Zion Forever Project, according to a Tuesday news release from the symphony, Cherrytree Management and Live Nation.

Sting will perform with the Utah Symphony on Aug. 31 in a concert that will benefit Zion National Park, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Zion Forever Project, the park’s private partner, generally pays for programs and projects that would not ordinarily be covered by National Park Service budgets. The Springdale-based group recently paid to help keep visitor services available in the park during the federal government shutdown.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Smith’s Tix locations, www.smithstix.com or by phone at 800-888-TIXX. Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access tickets in select markets by visiting www.sting.com.

To read more on The Salt Lake Tribune, click here.