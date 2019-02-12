Ragin’ Cajun Steak, Eggs and Potato Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12 small yellow potatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning, divided

1 1/2 cups cheddar, Colby jack or pepper jack cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. boneless steak (i.e. sirloin, tri-tip, NY strip)

2 tablespoons butter

8 large eggs

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Two methods for cooking potatoes:

1) Cut potatoes into small, bite size pieces. In a large stock pot, completely cover potatoes with water. Boil for 8-10 minutes or until fork tender.

2) With a fork, poke a few holes in each potato. Microwave on high for 6-8 minutes or until slightly soft. Cut potatoes into small pieces.

After completing cooking method 1 or 2 for the potatoes, in a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil. Saute potatoes for 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle potatoes with 1 1/2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper. Continue sautéing for 4-5 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Turn heat to low. Add shredded cheese over potatoes; cover skillet. Cook 1-2 minutes until cheese melts.

In a different large skillet over medium-high heat, add canola oil. Season steaks on each side with remaining 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Let steak rest on a cutting board for five minutes. Cut into slices.

Wipe out the skillet the steak was cooked in with paper towels. Bring heat up to medium; add butter. Once melted, add eggs. Cook eggs over easy. (Note: Cook eggs in two batches, if needed.) Season with salt and pepper.

To serve, divide the potatoes with cheese on four plates, divide the steak strips on each plate. Top with two eggs. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Note: Perfect recipe for leftover steak!

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council