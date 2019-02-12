× Man with history of abuse arrested for kidnapping, strangling and sitting on woman while driving car

MAGNA, Utah — A man with a history of domestic violence is accused of assaulting a woman, kidnapping her, and sitting on her while he was driving.

An affidavit of probable cause released in Third District Court in Salt Lake County said that Jon Mandujuano, 18, went to a woman’s residence, where he kidnapped her, prevented her from calling 911 and shoved her into a car. Court documents indicate that Mandujuano was ordered to not have contact with the victim because he was accused of abusing her in the past.

The affidavit stated that prior to the kidnapping, the two were arguing over the status of the relationship.

During the argument, the affidavit said Mandujuano picked the victim up, causing her shoes to fall off her feet, and started carrying her to the car. The victim tried to call 911 on her phone, but Mandujuano threw the phone away from her, the affidavit said.

During an interview, police said Mandujuano admitted to shoving the woman in the car and sitting on her in the driver’s seat.

The affidavit said that Mandujuano threatened the victim of the alleged kidnapping multiple times, by saying he had a “shank” underneath the seat of the car.

Mandujano allegedly pushed the victim to the backseat of the car, and an altercation ensued, police said. During the altercation, Mandujuano allegedly choked the victim and hit her shoulder, leaving marks.

Mandujano and the victim parked for two hours, the affidavit said, then Mandujuano eventually drove to his parent’s house. The victim entered the home because she was cold, and was scared to leave because she feared she would be hurt, police said.

Following the alleged kidnapping, the affidavit said that the victim’s roommate called the police, after she did not answer her calls and her shoes were found in the front yard of the residence.

Mandujano was booked into Salt Lake County Jail under suspicion of one count of kidnapping, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, one count of violation of a jail release agreement, a third-degree felony as well as other misdemeanor charges.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.