JACT Students are learning the “3 R’s” and so much more

Students in the Jordan School District are learning more than the "3 R's". The Career and Technical Education department has a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality programs staffed by skilled educators, who are supported with excellent equipment and training.

Students who take advantage of this great opportunity prepare to further their education or to enter the workforce with skills and experiences needed for success.

Three of those students joined JACT-South Principal Nicole Johnson on The PLACE to talk about some of the programs being offered. Sophie Muhlestein is in the Teacher Education Program, Chrissy Robinson is in Hair Design and Alexia is in EMT/Fire Science and Criminal Justice.

Those are just three of the study courses. Here are some of the other programs available according to jordantech.org.

Barbering – Students are prepared to cut and dress hair, shave and trim facial/neck hair and beards, and customer relations and salon management.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) – Students learn skills to function as an EMT-Basic and to administer Basic Life Support.

Fire Science – Students learn teamwork building skills that help allow members to safely fight fires in a variety of situations including structural, wild land, automobile, and Hazmat incidents.

Landscape Management – Students develop knowledge and skills in sustainable agriculture, urban farming, nursery operation, and landscape management.

Nail Technician – Students shape fingernails and toenails, remove unwanted skin and blemishes, apply polish and cosmetics to nails, and function as licensed manicurists or nail technicians/specialists.

Teacher Education – This course is designed to help students decide if they would like to pursue a career in Special Education, Education, or other careers in disability services.

Web/Mobile App Development – Design and develop sites, mobile web sites, and HTML 5 apps using HTML, CSS, and Javascript.

Welding – Students are prepared to apply technical knowledge and skill at an advanced level to use current welding processes, including robotics welding.

For more information please visit: jordantech.org.