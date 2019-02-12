French Pâte à Crêpes or the Basic French Pancakes will make a great Valentine’s breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking With Ruthie's Ruthie Knudsen joined us with her recipe for French Pâte à Crêpes or the Basic French Pancakes.

French Pâte à Crêpes

Ingredients

1 cup cold water

1 cup cold milk

4 eggs

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 cups all purpose flour

4 tablespoons butter melted

Instructions

In a blender combine water, milk, eggs; blend until combined.

Add flour; blend for 30 seconds to combine.

While blender is running; drizzle in melted butter through the access hole in lid.

Blend for 1 minute.

Pour into a large bowl, cover, and refrigerate over night or at least 3 hours.

When ready to cook, remove batter from fridge- it should be thick like heavy cream.

Heat an 8 inch crêpe pan over medium high heat, pour 1/4 cup batter into the center of pan, tilt pan and swirl batter so it covers the pan.

Place on burner and cook for about 1 minute or until the edges curl and begin to brown and batter seams set on top.

Flip crêpe, cook for 30 seconds more, and remove to plate.

The top will be golden brown but the bottom will look different, it's okay.

Repeat with remaining batter, fill with preferred fillings.

Enjoy!

Get more recipes from Ruthie at: cookingwithruthie.com.