Former Mexican President and Trump critic speaks in Utah, small group of protesters demonstrates

SALT LAKE CITY -- We can’t print what former Mexican President Vicente Fox said about President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall when Trump was a presidential candidate, but Fox continued his critique of Trump’s trademark border barrier on his visit to Utah.

This time, he used less provocative language as he spoke to a crowd at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.

“You can build a wall, no problem for us, but to pay for a wall is a different thing. I mean it's nonsense,” Fox said.

A small group of protesters stood outside of Kingsbury Hall before the speech. They held a banner reading, “We support border security. We support our president.”