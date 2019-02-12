Unified Police identify cyclist killed in Midvale crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- A cyclist was hit and killed in Midvale Monday night while moving from a side street onto Center Street.

Unified Police identified the deceased Tuesday as 86-year-old Harold D. Phillips of Midvale.

Unified Police said the fatal impact occurred near 400 West on Center Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers said Phillips was riding northbound and entered Center Street from a side street, where he was struck by an eastbound car and suffered fatal injuries.

Lt. Paul Barker, Unified Police, said the cyclist had a stop sign in his direction of travel, but it's not yet clear if he stopped before entering Center Street.

There is not a marked crosswalk at that intersection.

Barker said the driver did not see the cyclist prior to the impact.

"Even if they think they have the right of way, they aren't going to win an accident versus a vehicle, so if they have the right of way and a car's coming, they should still yield: They're just not going to win that battle," Barker said.

Barker said cyclists should consider reflective clothing and bicycle lights to make themselves more visible to drivers.

Sgt. Melody Gray of UPD said Phillips was wearing a dark coat on top of his bright orange vest. He did not have any lights on the bike but was carrying a flashlight.