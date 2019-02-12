× 7-year-old girl dies following flu symptoms, coma

AURORA, Colo. — A 7-year-old girl died Sunday after spending seven weeks in a Colorado hospital.

Selina Nguyen was admitted to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Dec. 23 after suffering from flu symptoms and developing a severe fever.

A family friend confirmed to KDVR that Selina died Sunday after her family decided to remove her from life support.

A Facebook page with updates about Selina said the family worked with Children’s to try every possible avenue to save Selina’s life. She was surrounded by family when she died.

Selina had been in a coma since she arrived at Children’s. In early January, doctors told Selina’s mother, Hee Vo, that there wasn’t anything else they could do to save her.

Vo told KDVR that her daughter was a “very, very good girl,” with “a good heart.”

Selina did not receive a flu shot this season.

More than 1800 people across Colorado have been hospitalized so far this flu season, according to state statistics.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Nguyen family.