PROVO, Utah — A 44-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in Provo.

Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department said the accident occurred near 800 North 500 West.

King said the driver who hit the woman stayed at the scene of the accident and was cooperating with police.