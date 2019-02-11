The House unanimously passes a bill to remove slavery from Utah’s constitution

Posted 2:43 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, February 11, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives unanimously voted to approve a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove slavery from the state constitution.

With no debate, the House passed HJR8, which would place the issue before voters.

“My bill, what it proses to do is undue that language in the constitution. This no longer reflects who were are as Utahns and it no longer reflects our values or where we are trying to move to as a state,” said Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City.

The bill now goes to the Senate. If it passes there, it would be placed on the ballot in 2020.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.