Skip the sweets this Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 1.7 billion dollars will be spent on candy for Valentine's Day. But there might be more creative ways to show your sweetheart you care than by fueling their sweet tooth.

February is heart health month, so Nutritionist Trish Brimhall searched for some fun food-related gift ideas that will show you love them, but will help them stay healthy for years to come.

Consider taking a food class together, or even just cooking a romantic dinner together or as a surprise. Trish brought some traditional Valentine's Day entrees that are simple, delicious and provide the "wow" factor. Tuscan Steaks and Mediterranean Grilled Shrimp make great stand alone entrees or pair up nicely as a romantic surf-n-turf menu. Trish suggests using corn oil because it's full of cholesterol-blocking plant sterols. Another gift idea for the food lover in your life is an edible flower, fruit or veggie arrangement. Produce is naturally beautiful and so it is fairly simple to put one of these arrangements together. Another option would be a gift that keeps on giving as it grows. Fresh herbs aren't just delicious and encourage more creativity in the kitchen, but they have lots of protective health benefits. They contain antioxidant vitamins such as A and C, and also contain polyphenols that can help protect against heart disease, Alzheimer's and cancer. They also have antimicrobial qualities to protect against harmful bacteria.

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com or by calling 801-725-1933.