Save hundreds on Disneyland packages this spring with Get Away Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need to get away today? You can travel this spring for unprecedented savings.

Jennifer Dunyon, Executive Vice President of Get Away Today joined us with Disneyland packages that will have you hundreds.

You can save up to $11 per ticket for travel now through May 23rd (excluding April 14-22). And, you'll save well over $500 with Get Away Today packages.

There are four celebrations you won't want to miss this spring at the Disneyland Resort.

Get Your Ears On: A Mickey and Minnie Celebration takes over the entire resort with new entertainment, food and merchandise - all celebrating what started it all. Mickey's Magic Mix is a new dance party in Disneyland Park; Mickey's Soundsational Parade is back with new additions and so much more! Valentine's Month goes through February 18 with fun photo ops and activities. Now though February 17 you can enjoy a Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure Park with Mulan and Mushu, limited time entertainment and food marketplace. Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure from March 1 through April with tapas sizes cuisine and beverages, special events and more.

Plus experience all of the classic and new attractions at the Disneyland Resort - including the new Pixar Pier! Ride the Incredicoaster, go on a food crawl, and so much more!

Now is the time to book for these popular travel times and lock in your savings for $175.

Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opening Summer 2019

Halloween Time mid-September - October 31, 2019

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort mid-November through early January.

You can also find out about extra night free hotel specials and Get Away Today exclusives at GetAwayToday.com. Also -- hold your package with their interest free Layaway Plans for just $175 down. Final payment is due just 5 days before travel. It's the most flexible way to pay for your vacation.