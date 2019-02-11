Patriotism caught on camera goes viral as two boys stop to honor American flag

ROSEBORO, N.C. — A photo of two North Carolina boys stopping to honor the American Flag went viral over the weekend.

The Roseboro Fire Department in North Carolina posted the photo, which shows the boys in an intersection with their hands to their heart.

“This afternoon as Chaplain Herring was raising the U.S. flag to full staff, he looked over to the intersection and saw these two young people standing there with hands on their heart saying the pledge of allegiance, the fire department wrote. “Permission was granted to use this picture that was hurriedly taken. God bless our community.”