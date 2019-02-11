DroneHunter demo in the skies above Utah’s capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The DroneHunter is like a flying robot spider with Spiderman-like web shooting skills, and it’s made by a Utah company.

Fortem Technologies showed off their invention at the Utah State Capitol Building. They launched a drone that, in a hypothetical situation, was disobeying flight laws and presenting a threat. Then they sent the drone hunter after it.

You can see the results in the video above.

Fortem CEO Timothy Bean says the idea is to create a secure system to monitor the skies as local transportation looks skyward.

“The state builds roads today, and they're going to be building highways in the sky to allow this kind of commerce,” said Bean.