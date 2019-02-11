Could stem cells ease your aches and pains?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've probably heard about the many benefits and uses of Stem Cells with healing the human body and specifically treating joint pain. William Cimikoski, M.D., Medical Director of Utah Stem Cells Joint Treatment and Wellness Center, says virtually anyone suffering from acute or chronic joint pain can benefit from the treatments.

How does it work? Dr. Cimikoski says "Your body is trying to send enough of the healing cells to repair your damaged joint tissue by recruiting your own stem cells and platelets from your blood stream to go to your ailing joint. I can inject Steam Cells and Platelet Rich Plasma into and around your joints so that I can send in thousands of more times of these vital cells than what your body can deliver on its own."

The PRP comes from your own blood, and is processed in the clinic. The stem cells come from a bioengineering company that supplies Dr. Cimikoski with Amniotic and Umbilical Stem Cells.

The procedure takes about 45 minutes and there is essential no real down time. You will have a little discomfort for a day or two and pain medications are provided to help you through this period. But you'll be able to walk out of the office right after the procedure and resume all of your normal activities right away.

Dr. Cimikoski is offering a special promotion for The PLACE viewers. You can get a free consultation and a $300 gift certificate that can be used towards the procedure.

Utah Stem Cells Joint Treatment and Wellness Center can also use stem cells and PRP to treat ED for men and Vaginal Rejuvenation/ Sexual Enhancement for women and there are several Valentine's Day specials.

If you'd like to learn more about Stem Cell Joint Regeneration call 801-999-4860 or #250 on your cell phone, key word: Stem Cells or visit UtahStemCells.com.