A Gift that will Outlive Flowers this Valentine’s Day

Think outside the box (of chocolates!) this Valentine's Day with a succulent garden! They will outlast that bouquet of flowers, becoming the gift that keeps on LIVING!

Melinda Meservy, owner of Thyme and Place in SLC, stopped by to show us how to make a terrarium for your sweetie using the following elements:

*Love plant (aka Oxalis or false Shamrock) - Delicate, deep purple leaves like little butterflies that open during the day and close at night!

*Heart leaf philodendron - leaves shaped like hearts, very easy care

*Love in a bottle - Marimo balls and the Japanese legend of young lovers kept apart who threw themselves into a shallow lake. Considered to bring love and luck to the owners.

Find out more at www.thymeandplaceslc.com.