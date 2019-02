Two stars were pro-President Trump outfits at the Grammys Sunday.

Singer Ricky Rebel walked the red carpet in a red, white and blue jacket, that said Trump, 2020, and keep America great.

Ricky Rebel walks the #GRAMMYs red carpet broadcasting support for Trump https://t.co/ukRzgj6OjJ pic.twitter.com/blagyvYR7v — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2019

Joy Villa wore a wall inspired outfit to the ceremony, with a make America great again purse, and the “build the wall” slogan painted on the back of her dress.

I don’t care what anyone thinks. I 100% support the wall & our President @realDonaldTrump. Do you want more drugs brought in? (70% of heroin from Mexico) More illegal women getting sexually assaulted (1 in 3)? More children being trafficked? (Thousands a year) because I DO NOT! pic.twitter.com/ErdOJhD5IN — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 11, 2019