Utah National Guard lands helicopter on Wells Fargo Center in downtown Salt Lake in preparation for training

SALT LAKE CITY — In preparation for an upcoming training, the Utah National Guard landed two UH-60 Black Hawks and a UHG-72 Lakota helicopter on the Wells Fargo Center Sunday.

The center is located at 299 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

“The aircrafts are scheduled to conduct multiple passes and landings between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. as a rehearsal for a larger exercise called Desert Ice, which will take during the night of April 10, 2019,” a press release stated.

The roof of the center where the helicopters landed was closed off to the public and the media.

“Exercise Desert Ice began in 2005 and was developed into a multi-service, multinational training event designed to fortify the nation’s security against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats,” the press release said. “Desert Ice is scheduled for April 10, 2019, in collaboration with foreign partners such as Canada, Australia and United Kingdom.”