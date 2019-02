DRAPER Utah — UDOT advised semi drivers to use chains between Draper and Lehi on I-15 Sunday, as winter weather caused dangerous travel conditions throughout the state.

Driver alert: chains advised for semis NB/SB I-15 MP 281-291 (Draper to Lehi) due to winter weather. @UTHighwayPatrol @UDOTRegionTwo @UtahTrucking check UDOT Traffic app 24/7 for up-to-date info. @UDOTRegionthree pic.twitter.com/v1rCeoLr4w — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 11, 2019

Winter weather advisories were in effect throughout most of Utah and were expected to last until Monday at 4 a.m.

