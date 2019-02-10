× TRAX train derailed after being hit by suspected drowsy driver in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A train derailment in Salt Lake City Sunday caused delays on Trax lines and took several hours to fix.

According to Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority, a driver of an SUV was headed northbound on Redwood Road at around 7 a.m., when a Greenline TRAX train was heading eastbound from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

When the train was in the intersection of Redwood Road and North Temple, the SUV ran into it, Arky said, causing the train to derail.

Arky stated that the driver of the SUV said he hadn’t slept for more than an hour in the last few days. Police believe the man may have fallen asleep while driving.

It took two to three hours for crews to take the derailed train off the tracks and back to a shop for repairs, Arky said. Only a few people were inside the train when the incident occurred, and no one was injured.

The driver of the SUV was cooperating with police, according to Arky.