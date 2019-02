A large snowstorm hit much of Utah Sunday night, prompting winter travel conditions throughout the state.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the band of heavy snow moved into southwest Utah at around 7:30 p.m.

[7:40 pm] Band of heavy snow moving into southwest Utah now, will arrive to Cedar City and points north on I-15 over the next hour. #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/OqhWj7OV7g — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 11, 2019

Road closures near Logan were reported as a result of the storm, and residents were urged not to drive:

[7:13 pm] Heavy snow starting to taper off near Logan, but travel impacts likely to linger this evening with cold temperatures moving in. Please heed local officials. https://t.co/v3ZxrvNziJ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 11, 2019

Westbound I-80 closed just west of US-40 at 7:28 p.m.

at MP 146 (West of US-40) Summit Co. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 11, 2019

Drivers in Little Cottonwood Canyon experienced slow-going due to blizzard conditions: