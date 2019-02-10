× Snow causes delays for some departures and arrivals at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A snowstorm that hit Northern Utah Sunday and brought multiple inches of snow caused delays for both departing and arriving flights at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The airport said in a tweet Sunday that most of the delays were due to the time it takes to de-ice planes.

Snow removal is underway @slcairport. We are experiencing some delays due to deicing. A few incoming flights have also been cancelled. Check with your airline for possible delays and allow plenty of time to arrive safely at your destination. pic.twitter.com/QY0rTrZ7CK — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) February 11, 2019

Flightview.com said that multiple flights coming into Salt Lake City were also delayed or diverted.

