Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ features Crepes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson to have some fun with classic Crepes for this week's "Sunday Brunch" segment.

Crepes

Ingredients

3 large eggs

1 ½ c. milk

1 ½ c. flour

4 tbsp. butter melted

1 pinch salt

1 tsp. sugar if using for a sweet application

Butter for coating pan.