Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ features Crepes

Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson to have some fun with classic Crepes for this week's "Sunday Brunch" segment.
Crepes
Ingredients
3 large eggs
1 ½ c. milk
1 ½ c. flour
4 tbsp. butter melted
1 pinch salt
1 tsp. sugar if using for a sweet application
Butter for coating pan.
Directions
Put all the ingredients in a blender and pulse a few times, then mix for 15 seconds or so.
Place the batter in the fridge and let it rest for about an hour to get rid of the bubbles.
Heat a small non-stick pan over medium heat. Melt some butter to coat the pan. Pour ¼ c. of the batter into the pan and swirl the pan to evenly distribute the batter. Cook for about 45 seconds and then flip. Cook 15 seconds on the other side, then remove from the pan. Serve as desired.