Police: 5-year-old son of woman found stabbed in West Valley City called 911 to report mother was injured

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The West Valley City Police Department released the names of both the suspect and woman who was fatally stabbed Saturday evening.

According to a press release, police responded to a 911 call coming from a residence at 3292 West Chester Park Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The call was made by a 5-year-old who indicated his mother was hurt, the press release stated.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the door to the trailer home was open. Inside the home they found 46-year-old Belinda Thomas who appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds.

Officers began life-saving efforts on Thomas but were not able to revive her.

After investigation police identified the suspect as Darren Byrd, 50, and located the vehicle he was potentially driving.

Officers located Byrd inside the vehicle near the area of 5400 West 2400 South, where they took him into custody for questioning.

Byrd was later arrested and booked on charges of aggravated murder, child abuse, obstruction of justice, and domestic violence in the presence of a child among other charges.

A relationship between Thomas and Byrd has not been established, but both of them lived in the same trailer on 3292 West Chester Park Drive, according to the press release.

Thomas’ 5-year-old son has been taken into immediate custody by the Division of Child and Family Services.