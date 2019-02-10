Multiple inches of snow expected to blanket much of Utah Sunday, early Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow is expected to hit Utah Sunday evening and could create winter travel conditions on roads throughout the state.

Wind advisories from Salt Lake City to St. George were in effect Sunday morning and afternoon as the storm blew in, and are expected to last until 7 p.m.

Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout most of Utah and are expected to last until Monday at 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that the snow will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, with the front approaching from the southeast.

Here's a final look at our snowfall forecast for this system. The front is quickly approaching the Wasatch Front and will bring snow to many across central Utah this evening and tonight. #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/DhmLGI63ST — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 10, 2019

Mountain areas were expected to see up to 17 inches of snow in Northern Utah. Logan and the Wasatch Front was expected to get four to six inches of snow.

In Southern Utah, Fillmore was expected to get two to four inches of snow, and Cedar City was expected to get three to four inches.

Here's an updated look at the timing of the front today. ⚠If you have plans, try and be off the roads by 4-5 PM along the northern Wasatch Front and mountain areas, 5-6 PM for the southern Wasatch Front and by 7-8 PM for much of the I-15 corridor.⚠ #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/XTYZTaUmY9 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 10, 2019

