Multiple inches of snow expected to blanket much of Utah Sunday, early Monday

Snow is expected to hit Utah Sunday evening and could create winter travel conditions on roads throughout the state.
Wind advisories from Salt Lake City to St. George were in effect Sunday morning and afternoon as the storm blew in, and are expected to last until 7 p.m.
Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout most of Utah and are expected to last until Monday at 4 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that the snow will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, with the front approaching from the southeast.
Mountain areas were expected to see up to 17 inches of snow in Northern Utah. Logan and the Wasatch Front was expected to get four to six inches of snow.
In Southern Utah, Fillmore was expected to get two to four inches of snow, and Cedar City was expected to get three to four inches.
