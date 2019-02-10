3 Questions with Bob Evans: Fraser Bullock, former COO of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Olympic movement is once again afoot in Salt Lake City.

The United States Olympic Committee recently selected Salt Lake as their bid city, possibly for the 2030 winter games.

Those who remember the 2002 Winter Games remember the world spotlight that shined on Utah.

Now, 89 percent of Utahns wand the Olympics to come back.

Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with Fraser Bullock, the former COO of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee of the 2002 Winter Olympics, and asked him three questions:

What has Utah gained since the 2002 Olympics, because of the Games? And why should the Games come back to Utah in 2030? There have been in recent years a number of cities that have opted out of the Olympic opportunity. Are the Olympics getting just too expensive to put on? Is there any thought to the idea of having the Olympics in a regular location like Utah, around the world, and not go through this huge bidding process every single time?

The full interview with Bullock can be seen below: