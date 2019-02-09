Wanted with Scott Mckane: Burglaries, thefts and suspects trying to block cameras with chapstick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with two cases out of Davis County.

First up is a suspect wanted out of Kaysville. Police say she is wanted for at least one vehicle burglary. Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call (801) 546-1131.

Detectives in Kaysville are also looking for two suspects wanted for Fraud. Anyone with information can call the number above.

In Salt Lake County, Unified Police detectives are wanted for several recent thefts. Anyone with information can call (801) 743-7000.