Search and rescue crews working to locate kayaker on Provo River

UTAH COUNTY — Search and rescue officials are working to locate a kayaker on the Provo River after reports said that there may be someone stranded, officials said.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said someone called officials to say they thought they saw someone stuck in the river with their kayak perpendicular to the water. The person believed the kayaker was a woman.

So far, according to Cannon, crews have not been able to locate the kayaker.

Cannon said searchers do not actually know if someone is in trouble but are taking necessary precautions. He said that people often get alarmed seeing kayakers or ice climbers, and call in when no one is in trouble.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.