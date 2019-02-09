× Police: Man charged with robbing 13-year-old at gunpoint with BB gun in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A man was charged with robbery on Friday after he allegedly robbed a 13-year-old boy and threatened him with a BB gun.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Julian Romero and two other juveniles approached the 13-year-old boy while he was at a friend’s house.

Romero demanded the boy to “give him everything in his pockets” as he pinned the 13-year-old down, while the other two juveniles punched him in the mouth, according to court documents.

During that time Romero allegedly got out a BB gun and held it against the boy’s head in an attempt to have the boy give up his belongings.

Court documents state when the boy refused again Romero shot him in the leg with the BB gun and told him if he were to tell anyone about the incident he would “shoot up his house.”

Romero is facing one charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.