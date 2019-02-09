× Petition for addition of reflective lane markers in Utah gets thousands of signatures

A petition on change.org to add lane lines to Utah highways has gotten almost 4,000 out of its 5,000 signature goal.

“From the moment it starts to precipitate the existing road lines become invisible, making it excessively dangerous to travel, even during mild weather,” the petition said. “The use of salt during the winter as a de-icing agent furthers this issue as it has a tendency to turn the roads white.”

The petition calls on the Utah State Government to begin remarking interstates, highways and surface roads with reflective markers.

“If reflective road lines prevented even one accident or fatality, it is the duty of our states government to make our roads safer,” the petition said.

