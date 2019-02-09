× One dead following avalanche in Summit County near Coalville

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after an avalanche occurred in Summit County Saturday.

Lt. Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the avalanche occurred just east of Coalville at 1:20 p.m.

An SOS beacon notified officials of the avalanche, and search and rescue crews were immediately called out, Wright said.

Members of the snowmobiler’s party located him, and were able to pull him out and perform CPR.

The snowmobiler was flown to the hospital in Evanston, Wyoming, where he later died, according to Wright.

The name of the snowmobiler was not released by officials at the time of this report.