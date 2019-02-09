Mother with dying baby carries infant to term so her organs can be used to save lives

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple helped save the lives of two children, by caring a baby expected to live only 30 minutes to term so her organs could be donated.

WJW reported that Krysta Davis was told four months into their pregnancy that their baby, who was later named Rylei, would not live due to a deadly and rare brain disorder called anencephaly.

“Today I post the final photos of Rylei that I have,” Krysta wrote in a Facebook post. “My heart breaks and aches daily for this beautiful baby girl. She was such a fighter. So strong, and helped teach the world the importance of organ donation.”

Rylei was born on New Year’s Eve and lived a whole week before she died.

“We were able to fit an entire lifetime of love into that one week with her that wasn’t promised to begin with,” Davis said to People Magazine . “She just smiled the whole time. She was such a good baby.”

Rylei donated two heart valves that will help two children who are in need of them. Her lungs will also be donated for research of anencephaly.