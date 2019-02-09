Heavy snow expected to quickly blanket roads throughout Utah Sunday

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City advised the public that heavy snow is expected to develop throughout Utah Sunday afternoon, slowly diminishing throughout the evening.
NWS said that roads will quickly become covered from 2-7 p.m. in Northern Utah, from 4-10 p.m. in Central Utah and from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Southern Utah.
Ahead of the storm, winds are expected to pick up, prompting a wind warning for many parts of the state:
