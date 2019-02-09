Heavy snow expected to quickly blanket roads throughout Utah Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City advised the public that heavy snow is expected to develop throughout Utah Sunday afternoon, slowly diminishing throughout the evening.

NWS said that roads will quickly become covered from 2-7 p.m. in Northern Utah, from 4-10 p.m. in Central Utah and from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Southern Utah.

*Caution* Heavy snow Sunday will quickly accumulate on roads across much of Utah Sunday. This will cause very slick conditions for a Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. #utwx pic.twitter.com/TWyNiBw7lH — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 9, 2019

Ahead of the storm, winds are expected to pick up, prompting a wind warning for many parts of the state:

With snow...comes wind ahead of the front. Gusty winds are expected across portions of western and southern Utah Sunday. Expect strong crosswinds on east-west routes in these areas. #utwx pic.twitter.com/tEPpf3Fjzk — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 9, 2019

