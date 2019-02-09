× 1st grade teacher arrested in class for being drunk: Police

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — A first-grade teacher in Rock Springs was arrested Friday after exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication, Rock Springs Police Department officials said.

In a Facebook post, police officials said that at around 9:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to North Park Elementary School on a report of an intoxicated staff member.

When officers arrived at the school, they met with the teacher, who was identified as Cole Seaver, the post stated.

Police said Seaver was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. Following the investigation, police said he was arrested for public intoxication.

“The Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind the community that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty,” police wrote.