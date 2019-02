WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

Dispatch officials confirmed with Fox 13 that the robbery occurred at a Mountain America Credit Union near 6700 South Redwood Road.

Police released a photo of the suspect, in hopes that someone would recognize him:

Bank robbery suspect from this afternoon is pictured below. Please contact dispatch with any information at 801-840-4000 pic.twitter.com/Heb4SzWQLX — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) February 8, 2019

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to callĀ 801-840-4000.