Two in Sevier County arrested after meth, heroin, cash and firearms found

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Two people were arrested in Sevier County Thursday for multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance, after sheriff’s officials said meth, heroin, marijuana, cash and firearms were found.

A Facebook post made by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, investigators with the Sevier County Major Crimes Unit arrested Bret Zimmer, 29 and Staci Peterson, 30, were arrested for suspected distribution of drugs.

The post stated that investigators from the sheriff’s office made the arrest, then searched a residence in Sigurd.

“Several ounces of methamphetamine along with heroin and marijuana were found during the search,” officials said.

Investigators said that some baggies of “mixed methamphetamine and heroin ” were found, along with a large amount of cash and firearms.

Zimmer was booked into the Sevier County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, a first-degree felony, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, a first-degree felony, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute a second-degree felony, possession of firearms by a restricted person, a third-degree felony and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

Peterson was booked under suspicion of three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

Sheriff’s officials said that charges were pending for other people who were involved.

“At this time the case is also being reviewed by federal prosecutors for prosecution in federal court,” sheriff’s officials said. “This is part of an ongoing investigation.”