Police: Teens assault Utah teacher who clung to hood of car as they drove off

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A teen driver faces felony charges of aggravated assault after two attempts to run over a Taylorsville High teacher, court documents state.

Cristian Hernandez, 18, and Marquez Anthony Parker, 18, also face charges of assault against a school employee in connection with an attack on the teacher, whom court documents identified as Konrad Wilson.

The incident began at Taylorsville High School, at 5225 S Redwood Rd., on December 13.

According to probable cause statements, Wilson told police he confronted Hernandez about drinking and stood in front of a Lincoln Towncar driven by Hernandez to get the license plate number.

“[Hernandez] accelerated toward Wilson and Wilson jumped on the hood of the Towncar to avoid being run over. [Hernandez] then drove off with Wilson on the hood, stopping at a Chevron at about 5600 South Redwood,” the statements say. “Wilson then tried to get off the Towncar, but [Hernandez] and [Parker] exited the Towncar and assaulted Wilson.”

At that point, the teens got back into the Towncar and Hernandez accelerated toward Wilson again, the statements say. Wilson once again clung to the hood of the car until Hernandez drove to a nearby Walmart store, where Wilson let go of the hood and fell off, according to police.

Two documents filed in the Third District Court earlier this week indicate Hernandez and Parker are believed to have fled to California.

Wilson is a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) instructor at the high school, according to a school directory.

