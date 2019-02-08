× LDS Church to close Argentina Missionary Training Center in July

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that they will be closing the Argentina Missionary Training Center, located in Buenos Aires, in July.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said that following the closure, missionaries who would have gone to the center would be trained in Mexico and Brazil.

The decision came as church leaders, “continue to seek the best use of resources worldwide according to the needs and demands of each area,” Woodruff said. “Specifically, this closure is designed to better utilize the Mexico and Brazil MTCs, among others, which train large numbers of missionaries who are assigned to serve in Latin America.”

Other Missionary Training Centers were closed by the LDS Church this month in Spain, Chile and the Dominican Republic.

Following the closure, the church will operate 11 missionary training centers worldwide, in Brazil, Colombia, England, Ghana, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Provo and South Africa.