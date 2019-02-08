House passes replacement to Prop. 3, the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s House of Representatives has passed a replacement to Proposition 3, the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative.

In a 56 to 19 vote, Senate Bill 96 passed the House. It will return to the Utah State Senate because it has been amended.

The vote came during protests inside and outside the House chamber. People blockaded the House doors praying and singing songs, demanding expanded healthcare to cover thousands of Utah’s poorest.

The bill replaces Prop. 3, which passed in November with 53% of the vote. Lawmakers fear that what voters approved, and the sales tax hike that goes with it, is not enough to cover ballooning costs. Supporters of Prop. 3 have challenged those claims and demanded that the initiative be implemented as is.

