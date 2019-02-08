Get in, get out and get a better job with Stevens-Henager College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stevens Henager Collage is a career college which means they get students in, and help them with career-specific degree programs and get them out, so they can get to work. Eric Juhlin, CEO of Stevens-Henager says the college is really for the unemployed or under-employed who are looking to advance their careers.

They offer degrees in business programs, technology programs and healthcare programs which are all in high demand. Technology is described as "red hot" right now, especially in Utah with all of the tech companies in Silicon Slopes and in Salt Lake City. Juhlin says there's more of a demand than ever for students with degrees in computer programming, technology, and networking.

The degrees at Stevens-Henager College takes less time, you could earn your degree in as little as 20 months.

The BlendED program offers students to take some classes on campus and some online... which is perfect for students who are working, have kids, and a busy lifestyle -- the education fits in with their lifestyle.

For those who prefer a fully online education, they offer Independence University.

Stevens-Henager has been non-profit since 2013... so they invest back in their students. They've awarded about $30 million in grants and scholarships in just the last five to six years to help people afford college to get their degree.

For more information please visit: stevenshenager.edu.