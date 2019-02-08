Faith leaders block Utah House chamber in protest of Medicaid expansion replacement

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders from different Utah faith groups are blocking the doors to the Utah House of Representatives chamber at the Utah State Capitol as lawmakers debate a bill to replace the voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

The protesters were seen reading scripture and singing patriotic songs.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrived at the scene, but haven’t arrested anyone.

In November, Utah voters approved Medicaid expansion to provide health care for households earning an income up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Senate Bill 96 would scale back the voter-approved coverage to support households earning up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level.

