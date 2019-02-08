Dozens attent ‘Night to Shine’ prom for special needs students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Dozens of people with special needs enjoyed a night they won’t soon forget.

They were guests at “Night to Shine,” a prom organized especially for them.

“Just looking at everything, I’m like, this is amazing,” said 21-year-old Devin. “I’m here for the dancing and all the games.”

Flourishing Grace Church hosted the event.

“It’s about the rest of the world,” said Pastor Joshua Knight. “Changing culture’s perspective of people with special needs and showing them that they are loved.”

About 200 people volunteered their time to make the event possible.

“We are going to go all out and create the best night we can. It’s been pretty awesome,” Knight said. “Just seeing the joy on peoples’ faces. Everything was so unbelievably worth it.”

The night featured dancing, karaoke and other unique activities.

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the dance. The church hopes to hold another prom like this in the future.