Dark Chocolate Waffles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6 servings

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

3 large eggs, separated

2 cups buttermilk

½ cup olive oil or canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 oz. bittersweet chocolate (at least 70% cacao), finely chopped

Chocolate sauce for serving (recipe below)

Berries for serving

Lightly sweetened whipped cream for serving

Whisk flour, cocoa powder, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the center and add egg yolks, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla. Blend with a fork, then gradually incorporate dry ingredients, mixing just until combined.

Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat egg whites in a small bowl until soft peaks form. Working in 2 batches, fold egg whites into batter just until combined. Fold in chocolate.

Heat a waffle iron until very hot; lightly coat with nonstick spray. Working in batches, cook waffles until cooked through. Serve immediately or keep warm in the oven. Serve with chocolate sauce, berries, and whipped cream.

Chocolate Sauce

7 oz. bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

Place chocolate in a medium bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream to a simmer then pour over chopped chocolate. Allow to sit for a 2-3 minutes and then whisk until smooth. Keep warm before serving.

Sponsor: Roth Living