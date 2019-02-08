Cioccolata Calda (Italian Hot Chocolate)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kristen Petrucci, owner of Buona Forchetta and her niece Giulia who is doing study abroad from Italy joined us with a traditional recipe for Italian Hot Chocolate or Cioccolate Calda.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons dark cacao powder

1 1/2 tablespoons white sugar

1 1/2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch or 1/4 cup flour

1. Mix the cocoa powder and sugar together in a small saucepan. Stir the 1 1/2 cups milk into the saucepan until the sugar has dissolved. Place over low heat; slowly bring the mixture to a low simmer.

2. Whisk 2 tablespoons of cold milk together with the cornstarch or flour in a small cup; slowly whisk the cornstarch or flour paste into the hot cocoa mixture. Keep hot cocoa simmering, stirring continually, until the hot chocolate reaches an almost pudding-like thickness, 1 to 2 minutes. *When cooking with milk over a burner stir frequently to avoid scalding.

Serve with Italian biscotti, pizzelle, or shortbread cookie. **If this is too thick or dark for your guests, add extra milk. When cool this hot chocolate is like a chocolate pudding—delizioso!

Kristin is doing an 'Eat Pray Love Yourself' Valentine retreat, February 13th & 14th... you can find more information about a giveaway on her Instagram @buonaforchettaut.

She is also teaching a gnocchi class on February 23rd.

Find more information at: buonaforchettaut.com.