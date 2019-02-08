× Body of missing snowmobiler recovered after avalanche in Beaver Co.

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a snowmobiler who disappeared in an avalanche on Beaver County’s Circleville Mountain Thursday.

The name of the deceased has not been released to the media.

Search and rescue teams from Beaver County responded to the mountain after they received a report of the avalanche around 5 p.m. Thursday.

A Beaver County Sheriff’s Office representative told FOX 13 three snowmobilers were riding in the area of Circleville Mountain when they triggered the avalanche. The slide was reported to be approximately 200 feet long and 200 feet wide.

Two of the three snowmobilers were swept away in the slide. One of the snowmobilers was buried up to their chest, the sheriff’s office said.

The snowmobiler who avoided the avalanche was able to find and dig out the partially buried snowmobiler. The two were not able to locate the third snowmobiler and sled. That person is still unaccounted for.

Search and rescue crews from Beaver, Piute and Sevier counties were out late into the evening to search for the missing snowmobiler, and they resumed their search Friday morning.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

38.196641 -112.402153