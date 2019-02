Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our pet of the week from Hearts4Paws is Axel, a lab hound mix. He's one-year-old and good with other dogs and is respectful of kids and cats!

Axel is housebroken, neutered and current on all vaccinations and he's also chipped.

Axel would love to be with an active family and would be great for walks or hiking.

He's a nice medium-sized dog and gets very attached to his people!

His full adoption fee is $200.

Fill out an application at hearts4paws.org and give Axel a new home for life!